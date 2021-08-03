Global Ports (LON:GPH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON:GPH opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £77.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.26. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).
Global Ports Company Profile
