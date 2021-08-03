Global Ports (LON:GPH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:GPH opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £77.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.26. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

