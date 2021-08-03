GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,400 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 827,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.10.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in GMS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in GMS by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in GMS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

