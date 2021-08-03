goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$170.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSY. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

goeasy stock opened at C$171.00 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$55.30 and a 52 week high of C$174.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.0920993 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total value of C$1,905,027.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,326,074.99. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$768,085.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at C$2,260,914.17. Insiders sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223 in the last 90 days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

