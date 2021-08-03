Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 750 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.29% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $25.96.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.