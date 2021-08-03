Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in McKesson were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,658,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 581.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $203.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $206.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.46.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total transaction of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares in the company, valued at $26,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.