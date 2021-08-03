Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

