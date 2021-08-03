Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $91.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.