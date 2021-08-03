Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alteryx by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

AYX stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $181.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

