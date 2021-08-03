Gogo (GOGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Gogo to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

