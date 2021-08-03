Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,179. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

GOL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

