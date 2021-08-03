Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,576. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.