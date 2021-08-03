Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 258,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAAC. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 764.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 919,620 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,297,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

