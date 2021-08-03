Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,818 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,329.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

