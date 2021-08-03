Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,239.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 160,666 shares of company stock worth $2,511,939. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

