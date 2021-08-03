GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $26,408.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $244,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $754,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00.

GoodRx stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

