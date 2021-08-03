Graco (NYSE:GGG) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.49

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 2938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

