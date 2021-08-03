Gradient Investments LLC Has $29,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

