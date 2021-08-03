Gradient Investments LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 49.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

