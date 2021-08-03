Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Graham were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Graham during the first quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $666.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $651.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $376.20 and a one year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

