Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 139,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Graham by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded down $6.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $659.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $651.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham has a 52 week low of $376.20 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

