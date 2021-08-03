Graphite Bio (GRPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ: GRPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/20/2021 – Graphite Bio is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Graphite Bio is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Graphite Bio is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Graphite Bio is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GRPH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,884. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

