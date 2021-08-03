Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00813736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042500 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

