Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Elm Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason W. Reese purchased 328,686 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $782,272.68. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

