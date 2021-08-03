Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

