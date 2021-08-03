Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 96,848 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

