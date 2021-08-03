Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Customers Bancorp worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $99,319.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,842 shares of company stock worth $1,019,219. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

