Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,458 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Preferred Bank worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $869.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.59. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

