Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,536 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of AGYS opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.