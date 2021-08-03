Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of MarineMax worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $70.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.