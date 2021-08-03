Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.88

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$37.88 and last traded at C$37.79, with a volume of 774436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.25.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$35.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.