Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.60. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$37.54, with a volume of 984,813 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWO shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.25.

The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.90.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

