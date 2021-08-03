Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

