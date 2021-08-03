Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%.

Shares of GPP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,402. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.