Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$2.25 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GRN. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.63.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.