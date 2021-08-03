Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

GO opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

