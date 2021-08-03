Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) vs. GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Groupon and GTN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $1.42 billion 0.74 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -12.33 GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Groupon and GTN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 4 3 0 2.25 GTN 0 0 1 0 3.00

Groupon presently has a consensus price target of $44.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.20%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than GTN.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and GTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -4.58% -25.13% -1.77% GTN N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Groupon beats GTN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

