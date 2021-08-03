Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 652,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OMAB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMAB shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.