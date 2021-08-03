GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GSIT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,930. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 65.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 482.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 254,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

