Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.05

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.05 and last traded at C$33.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market cap of C$913.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

