Guggenheim Begins Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.35.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.