Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 3,910 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.96. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

