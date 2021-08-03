Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 496 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 161,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IGM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.12. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,191. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $290.44 and a fifty-two week high of $421.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.37.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

