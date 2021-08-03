Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases 1,187 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.98. 32,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

