Guidance Point Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.52. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.852 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

