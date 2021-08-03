H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of HEOFF remained flat at $$1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846. The company has a market cap of $152.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.50. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.87%.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.