Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

