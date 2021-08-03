Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Hang Lung Properties from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HLPPY opened at $13.56 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

