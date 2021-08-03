Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLAG. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.04 ($142.40).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €191.40 ($225.18) on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €205.80 ($242.12). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

