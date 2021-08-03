Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.09 million.Harmonic also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.19-0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,593. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

