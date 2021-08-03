Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 5,916,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,510. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.86, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.