Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.
NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 5,916,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,510. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.86, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
